Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) to “Hold”

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, Macquarie decreased their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kingsoft Cloud presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

Shares of KC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. 1,087,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,847. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 19.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 63,523 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,734 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 761.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 420,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 371,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 479.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,261,000 after purchasing an additional 300,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

