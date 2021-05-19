Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) to “Buy”

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Luxfer alerts:

LXFR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

LXFR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.32. 86,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,972. The stock has a market cap of $639.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,680,000 after purchasing an additional 962,915 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Luxfer by 2,988.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 387,939 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,623,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,665,000 after acquiring an additional 339,272 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Luxfer during the 1st quarter valued at $3,415,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Luxfer during the 1st quarter valued at $2,485,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.