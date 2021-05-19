Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) to “Hold”

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SMAR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Shares of SMAR opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average of $65.25. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $1,982,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $992,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,815.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,451 shares of company stock valued at $11,597,773 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

