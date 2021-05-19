Zano (ZANO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $418,987.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, Zano has traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00007848 BTC on major exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $32.13 million and approximately $418,987.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,121.61 or 0.99122515 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00044503 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $541.72 or 0.01408570 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00012148 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.82 or 0.00605382 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.23 or 0.00385428 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007960 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00142863 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,675,205 coins and its circulating supply is 10,645,705 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zano is zano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

