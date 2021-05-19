Zap (ZAP) Price Hits $0.0880 on Top Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Zap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zap has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $20.78 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00075361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $442.21 or 0.01162856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00057752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,693.10 or 0.09711545 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

