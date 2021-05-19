Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading Down 5.8% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) fell 5.8% during trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $55.42 and last traded at $55.42. 3,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 297,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.82.

The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27).

ZNTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $166,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $2,803,927.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,743,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,719,292.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,769,370 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after purchasing an additional 625,264 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,834 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after purchasing an additional 230,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.02.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

