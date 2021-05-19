Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) were up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.97. Approximately 9,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,414,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,272,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,732,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth $31,629,000.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

