ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) PT Raised to $55.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZIM. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Clarkson Capital increased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

NYSE:ZIM traded up $3.82 on Wednesday, reaching $45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 66,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,713. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

