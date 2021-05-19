Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

ZRSEF opened at $362.00 on Wednesday. Zur Rose Group has a 1-year low of $287.65 and a 1-year high of $547.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.95.

About Zur Rose Group

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

