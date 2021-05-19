Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLB opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.73 and its 200 day moving average is $94.61. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.49 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.