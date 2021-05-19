Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,877 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.09% of SunOpta worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in SunOpta by 105.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 151,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 77,805 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in SunOpta by 32.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in SunOpta by 34.4% in the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SunOpta by 1,568.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 273,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 256,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.31 and a beta of 2.02. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on STKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

