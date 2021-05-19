Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.53 Million Position in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 285.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,680 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tufin Software Technologies were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after acquiring an additional 510,285 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 227,117 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 128,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 241,770 shares during the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TUFN shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

TUFN opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.94. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

