Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases New Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 74,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,622,700.00. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $117,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 693,613 shares of company stock worth $13,621,767.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUMO. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

