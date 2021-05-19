Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,930. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEA opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 144.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

DEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

