Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,298,941 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 97.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,298,941 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after buying an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -574.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

SRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

