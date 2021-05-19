Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Bernard Jin Kim Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 946,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,569.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bernard Jin Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $253,200.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $247,680.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Bernard Jin Kim sold 206,600 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $2,532,916.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -340.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Zynga by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,660,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZNGA. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

