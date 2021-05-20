-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the highest is $0.93. FibroGen posted earnings of ($0.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FGEN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 21,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,550. FibroGen has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $37.39.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.