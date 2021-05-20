-$0.58 EPS Expected for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.73). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DYN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jonestrading started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 99.7% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 3,204,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 583,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 102,111 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $5,484,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 585.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 73,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 62,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DYN opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 81.20, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

