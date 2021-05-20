-$0.81 EPS Expected for Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) will report earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Progenity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is ($0.77). Progenity reported earnings per share of ($6.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Progenity from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Progenity from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progenity by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Progenity by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 17.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. Progenity has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

