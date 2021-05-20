$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.84. Fox Factory reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

FOXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.17. 182,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,821. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.38 and its 200 day moving average is $122.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $62.75 and a 12 month high of $166.88.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.