0xcert (ZXC) Price Down 28.3% Over Last Week

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last week, 0xcert has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $43,489.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00075842 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00017745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.44 or 0.01176886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00059392 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.38 or 0.09785215 BTC.

0xcert Coin Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

