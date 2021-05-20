$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,922. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.31. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.45 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

