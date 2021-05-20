-$1.27 EPS Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to announce earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.07) and the lowest is ($1.56). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted earnings per share of ($6.66) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

RRGB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

In related news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRGB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.43. 207,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,752. The company has a market cap of $552.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

