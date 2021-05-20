-$1.29 EPS Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.95). Wynn Resorts reported earnings per share of ($6.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($4.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.54) to ($3.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $3.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $126.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,767. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.32.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,140,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

