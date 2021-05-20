$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to announce $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.33. Prosperity Bancshares posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after buying an additional 1,358,293 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $57,826,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,372,000 after buying an additional 491,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,407,000 after buying an additional 484,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $16,552,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

PB traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $74.65. 6,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,978. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.85. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.