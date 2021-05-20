$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to report $1.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Crown Castle International posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

CCI traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.67. 28,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $189.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,590 shares of company stock worth $737,258 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $669,019,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after buying an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 485.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,729 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after acquiring an additional 792,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

