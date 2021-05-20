$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will report sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the highest is $1.77 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $7.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 258.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87. Avantor has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,759,759 shares of company stock valued at $84,764,840 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Avantor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,774 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Avantor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,114,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,636,000 after purchasing an additional 381,330 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Avantor by 16.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Avantor by 9.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,721,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

