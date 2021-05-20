$1.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will post $1.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.66. American Woodmark posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $6.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $431.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.80 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.94. The company had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,068. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.16.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in American Woodmark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

