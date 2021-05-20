$10.13 Billion in Sales Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will announce sales of $10.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.55 billion and the highest is $10.83 billion. The TJX Companies posted sales of $6.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year sales of $43.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.55 billion to $45.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $46.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.69 billion to $48.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.21.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,860. The TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.30, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

