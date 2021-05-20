100 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Purchased by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,237 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,296,000 after acquiring an additional 616,991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,561,000 after acquiring an additional 807,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,599 shares of company stock valued at $154,225,711 over the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $310.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.45. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $149.16 and a one year high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.04.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

