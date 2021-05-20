1,000 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,603,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,008,000 after buying an additional 2,578,588 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,784,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,299.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 854,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after buying an additional 793,287 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 220.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 880,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after buying an additional 605,367 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,938,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $30.74.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.