1,000 Shares in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGDM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 162,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 37,815 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,397,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period.

SGDM stock opened at $32.19 on Thursday. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49.

