10,630 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Service Co. International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Service Co. International stock opened at $52.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.21%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

