$11.09 Billion in Sales Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will post sales of $11.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.92 billion and the highest is $11.20 billion. NIKE posted sales of $6.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $43.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.99 billion to $43.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $48.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.87 billion to $50.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,874,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,381,519. NIKE has a 52 week low of $92.37 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.62. The firm has a market cap of $210.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

