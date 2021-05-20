11,093 Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,444 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,152,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 306,615 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $55,309,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,876,000 after acquiring an additional 350,104 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on JBLU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.