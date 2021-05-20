$112.38 Million in Sales Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to announce sales of $112.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.30 million and the lowest is $111.70 million. Sapiens International posted sales of $93.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $460.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $460.40 million to $461.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $504.41 million, with estimates ranging from $497.30 million to $509.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

SPNS stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,084. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.09.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 376,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 46,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.