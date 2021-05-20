$121.60 Million in Sales Expected for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will announce $121.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.08 million and the lowest is $85.00 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $40.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 202.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $536.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.80 million to $585.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $743.20 million, with estimates ranging from $689.40 million to $797.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.57. 974,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,552. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,108.30, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $90.34.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

