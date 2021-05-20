126 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $22.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,330.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,323. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,293.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1,987.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

