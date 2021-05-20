13,035 Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 987.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,856,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 714.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $37.12.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXC. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

