$143.82 Million in Sales Expected for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will announce $143.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.10 million and the lowest is $137.70 million. GreenSky reported sales of $132.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year sales of $570.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $564.10 million to $584.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $648.75 million, with estimates ranging from $635.86 million to $669.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.31 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. GreenSky currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 817,436 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,840 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in GreenSky by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,738,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 373,421 shares during the period. 35.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GreenSky stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 331,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,089. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

