1,500 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,729,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,670,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after buying an additional 453,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,092,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock opened at $147.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.01. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $104.38 and a 52-week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.