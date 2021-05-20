1,600 Shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3,769.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,722 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $176.30 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.16 and a 12-month high of $252.25. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.07 and its 200 day moving average is $203.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.99 and a beta of 1.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.09.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

