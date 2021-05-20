16,500 Shares in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Acquired by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

MDXG stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.71. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $12.87.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.