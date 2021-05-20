$170.66 Million in Sales Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will announce $170.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.10 million and the highest is $171.22 million. Penumbra reported sales of $105.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $701.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700.10 million to $703.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $822.85 million, with estimates ranging from $822.09 million to $823.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.14.

Penumbra stock traded up $6.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.16. 181,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,391. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.85 and its 200-day moving average is $250.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -933.93 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $161.11 and a 52 week high of $320.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

