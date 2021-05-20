$2.19 EPS Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will report earnings per share of $2.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the lowest is $2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings of $2.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 305.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 74,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 55,984 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 216,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,184,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BR opened at $159.42 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $116.02 and a twelve month high of $167.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

