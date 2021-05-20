$2.40 EPS Expected for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will announce earnings per share of $2.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.86 and the lowest is $2.00. The Travelers Companies reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,300%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $11.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $12.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $13.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Travelers Companies.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

TRV stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.81. 1,038,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,390. The Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $94.93 and a 1-year high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.07. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,292,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,838 shares of company stock worth $23,372,974. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $650,000. Palmer Knight Co increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.