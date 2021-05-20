$2.54 EPS Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to post earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the highest is $2.72. AutoNation reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $9.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $10.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $10.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on AN. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist boosted their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $9,780,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $254,961.90. Insiders sold 743,195 shares of company stock valued at $72,756,703 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,796,000 after buying an additional 413,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 5.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 138,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 23.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after acquiring an additional 197,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 5.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,924,000 after acquiring an additional 45,929 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AN stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,906. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.61. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $35.64 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

