2,000 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Purchased by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,190,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

TER stock opened at $122.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.94 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,326.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

