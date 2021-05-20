$21.88 Million in Sales Expected for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to post $21.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.90 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported sales of $26.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year sales of $94.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.71 million to $109.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $110.28 million, with estimates ranging from $96.30 million to $133.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HASI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

HASI stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.63. The stock had a trading volume of 747,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.73. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 118.64%.

In other news, Director Simone Lagomarsino purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,334 shares of company stock worth $6,098,997. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.