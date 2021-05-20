21,034 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Endowment Management LP grew its position in Fiserv by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 60,417 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 100,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,933,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV opened at $113.07 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 85.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.06 and a 200-day moving average of $115.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

